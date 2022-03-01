All you need to know about vacuum bombs Ukraine claims Russia used during invasion

Members of an Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front on March 1, 2022.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, on Tuesday accused that Moscow had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb against her country.

"They used the vacuum bomb today. The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large," the ambassador told reporters. The Ukrainian claims are yet to be confirmed on the ground and Reuters quoted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying, "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime."

A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies.

Also known as an aerosol bomb, it is a two-stage munition with the first charge distributing aerosols made up of very fine material from a carbon-based fuel to tiny metal particles.

The second charge ignites that cloud creating a shock wave sucking up the oxygen and making a vacuum around its target.

Also, rather than using a mix of fuel and oxygen within the bomb itself, thermobaric weapons consist largely of fuel – meaning that they carry more energy and can be particularly destructive when launched in field operations to destroy bunkers, tunnels and foxholes.

According to experts, the blast wave of a vacuum bomb lasts significantly longer than traditional explosives.

Here's what you need to know about vacuum bombs and why using it would constitute a war crime: