All you need to know about Miss Universe 2023 and India's Divita Rai

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is being held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14. More than 80 countries are participating in the competition that has Divita Rai representing India.

This year’s competition is also noteworthy as the Miss Universe Organization is being led by a team of all-female executives for the first time.

The winner of the prestigious pageant will be done through several rounds of personal statements, in depth interviews and various other categories including evening gown, swimwear and national costume. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, will crown her successor at the end of the show.

Who is Divita Rai?

25-year-old Divita Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by outgoing titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu in August last year. An architect and model by profession, Rai has also assisted in the set design for a film. Rai was born in Mangalore and now lives in Mumbai. She attended Mumbai's Sir JJ College of Architecture.

She had also participated in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2021, where Harnaaz Sandhu won and she finished third.

Rai has been inspired by her father’s struggles to educate himself and she hopes to use her work and platform to make education more accessible to children, especially girls. She is also working with India’s top NGOs like CRY, Nanhi Kali, and Teach for India, the Miss Universe website states.

Her hobbies include listening to music, cooking, and running. Rai additionally turned heads in the national costume round with her stunning “sone ki chidiya” themed gold lehenga and wings ensemble designed by Abhishek Sharma. “Sone ki chidiya (golden bird)” is a phrase used to describe India known for its erstwhile massive wealth.

Moneycontrol News

