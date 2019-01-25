App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Amazon Scout, the neighbourhood delivery robot

Amazon is currently testing its robot Scout to deliver packages to Prime customers in Snohomish County.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

After an attempt to start delivering products using drones, online shopping website Amazon will soon deliver products using robots.

The Seattle-based company is testing its robot called as Amazon Scout, which will be used to deliver products in the neighbourhood. The company has been focusing on self-driving tech that would be useful as a quicker option for delivery. The company right now is dependent on trucks that deliver products to the customers who order online from its e-commerce website.

Amazon is currently testing six robots which will be delivering packages on the streets of Snohomish County, Washington, north of Amazon's Seattle home base.  Although the robots are capable of self-navigation, an Amazon employee would be accompanying them as of now during the testing period. The company, as of now, would be delivering packages using these robots only to its Prime members

Scout is a six-wheeled robot that is the size of a ‘smaller cooler’ that roll around the sidewalks at a walking pace. In its statement, the company mentioned that the testing which began on Wednesday would be delivering packages from Monday to Friday during daylight hours. The company claims that the battery-powered robot can safely deal with obstacles such as pedestrians and pets. 

Amazon already uses robots to move inventory in its vast network of warehouses and has been working on delivery by autonomous drone for years. It is not the first company to start package delivery using robots. Companies like Marble and Starship are already using robots, but Amazon is the biggest retailer in the world.As of now, we do not have the exact details of how Amazon would replace human beings with robots —especially with the identity verification of the customer and differentiating between the number of packages for each customer.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Amazon #Amazon Scout #Online shopping delivery #robots

