App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All things luxe and regal: The British Queen's first Instagram post and accounts she follows

The British royal family's Instagram account also posted a video of the historic moment when the Queen shared her first post on Instagram.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth created history on March 8 as she embarked on the world of social media. She shared her first post after visiting the Top Secret exhibition at London’s Science Museum.

During her visit, the 92-year-old powerhouse saw a World War II Enigma code machine and the NeXT computer used by Tim Berners-Lee to design the World Wide Web in 1989.

She inaugurated the museum’s Smith Centre and posted an archive image on the British royal family’s Instagram account. The account already has close to 5 million followers.

In the post she signed off as "Elizabeth R", the monarch wrote: “Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”







View this post on Instagram


Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.  Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.  In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.  Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019


A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Mar 7, 2019 at 3:31am PST

related news

She also tagged the Science Museum in the post but did not use any hashtags. The picture shared was a photo of a letter written to Prince Albert by 19th-century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage, which is on display at the science museum.

Nonetheless, after the Queen shared the post, her followers grew increasingly curious to learn who were the 26 accounts that she follows. Keeping in line with her regal lineage, she follows the likes of the Royal Opera House, British Fashion Council, Royal Parks, etc, which also reflect on her high quality of life.

The account also posted a video of the historic moment when the Queen shared her first post on Instagram.

This was however not Queen Elizabeth II’s first tour to the Science Museum. She first visited the site in 1938, and last visited it in 2014, when she inaugurated the Information Age gallery by tweeting for the first time.

In 2008, while visiting Google premises in London, the Queen uploaded her first YouTube video.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Britain's Queen Elizabeth II #Instagram

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Trailer: Vasan Bala's Film Promises to Take O ...

International Women's Day 2019: Truecaller Launches Campaign to Raise ...

Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India

2019 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Announced for India

Instagram Will Soon Add User-Filter Options, Improved Media Picker

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Simila ...

Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely

Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Fathe ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, LIVE Score, Q ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Usman Khawa ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.