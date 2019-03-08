All things luxe and regal: The British Queen's first Instagram post and accounts she follows

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth created history on March 8 as she embarked on the world of social media. She shared her first post after visiting the Top Secret exhibition at London’s Science Museum.

During her visit, the 92-year-old powerhouse saw a World War II Enigma code machine and the NeXT computer used by Tim Berners-Lee to design the World Wide Web in 1989.

She inaugurated the museum’s Smith Centre and posted an archive image on the British royal family’s Instagram account. The account already has close to 5 million followers.

In the post she signed off as "Elizabeth R", the monarch wrote: “Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”

She also tagged the Science Museum in the post but did not use any hashtags. The picture shared was a photo of a letter written to Prince Albert by 19th-century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage, which is on display at the science museum.

Nonetheless, after the Queen shared the post, her followers grew increasingly curious to learn who were the 26 accounts that she follows. Keeping in line with her regal lineage, she follows the likes of the Royal Opera House, British Fashion Council, Royal Parks, etc, which also reflect on her high quality of life.

The account also posted a video of the historic moment when the Queen shared her first post on Instagram.

This was however not Queen Elizabeth II’s first tour to the Science Museum. She first visited the site in 1938, and last visited it in 2014, when she inaugurated the Information Age gallery by tweeting for the first time.

In 2008, while visiting Google premises in London, the Queen uploaded her first YouTube video.