All planets visible in the night sky simultaneously in NASA's stunning photo

Several planets of the solar system were visible in the night sky on Tuesday, NASA said and shared a stunning image from last month from a phenomenon known as “planet parade” which captured all planets visible together.

After Tuesday’s sunset, in the western sky, Venus, Saturn, Mars and Jupiter were visible in the sky. Venus was the closest to the horizon but it set shortly after the Sun. The “planet parade” was visible all across skies and people from all parts of the world could witness it.

NASA’s photograph taken last month featuring all planets even had Neptune and Uranus making it a nearly “all planet panorama”.

NASA also wrote with the picture: “Bright stars Altair, Fomalhaut, and Aldebaran are also prominent, as well as the Pleiades star cluster. Venus will rise higher in the sky at sunset as January continues, but Saturn will descend.”

The photograph, the Astronomy Picture of the Day, was clicked in the small village of Gökçeören, Kaş, Turkey, near the Mediterranean coast. The beautiful and now viral photo was clicked by astronomer and photographer Tunc Tezel.

NASA regularly shares its “Astronomy Picture of the Day” that features an interesting photo with an even more interesting backstory and is generally clicked by an astronomer.