All for a phone: Man uses forged Vistara ticket to enter Mumbai airport, gets arrested

A man was arrested for entering Mumbai airport using a fake ticket

A man was arrested for using a fake ticket to enter the Mumbai airport on May 14, according to a Times of India report. The accused, a 37-year-old man named Noor Shaikh, had reportedly lost a mobile phone inside the airport last week while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. He came up with the elaborate ruse to search for the device.

Shaikh used his laptop to edit an old e-ticket, which he then used to gain entry to the Mumbai airport. He managed to clear the Central Industrial Security Force (CSIF) security check point by showing them the forged e-ticket for a Mumbai-Delhi flight on his phone. The forgery came to light only when he tried to use the same ticket to check in.

Officials at the airline check in counter alerted CISF personnel about the fake ticket.

"Shaikh's family said he is depressed after losing his job recently and has been doing such acts without knowing knowing the consequences. He was caught after he forged the old Mumbai-Delhi ticket of Vistara Airlines using a computer software," said a police officer of Sahar police station.

"The accused had travelled on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi recently and he lost his phone at the airport. He decided to make the fake ticket and enter the airport to check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the arrival area to look for his lost mobile. On a fake ticket, the passenger can go up to the security check where tickets are scanned," said an officer, according to Times of India.

Shaikh has been charged for cheating, forgery and forgery for the purpose of cheating.