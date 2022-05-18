English
    All-electric BMW i7 seen at Cannes for the first time since world premiere

    The all-electric BMW i7 will make its first live appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    The BMW i7 will make an appearance at Cannes. (Image credit: bmw.com)

    The all-electric BMW i7 will make its first live appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This will be the first public appearance for the luxury electric sedan since its world premiere in April. BMW had unveiled the i7 as the all-electric variant of its flagship 7 Series.

    The BMW Group, an official partner of the Cannes International Film Festival, has brought a fleet of 163 electrified vehicles to the French city of Cannes where every year, thousands of celebrities converge for its eponymous, invite-only film festival. The electric cars will ferry VIP guests, officials and delegates in comfort through the city. The 31.3-inch theatre screen will allow guests to “celebrate their own personal movie theater moment as they wind their way through the festival city, enjoying the in-car entertainment of the future.”

    “The new partnership with the BMW Group provides a sustainable electric car fleet. This reduces emissions without making festival guests sacrifice style and luxury when traveling in the coastal city,” the German automaker said.

    BMW’s fleet of 163 vehicles will have electric cars and plug-in hybrids including BMW iX, BMW i4 and BMW iX3.

    “Bringing more sustainability to the festival through our electric fleet is a matter we take very seriously,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand at BMW AG.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BMW #BMW at Cannes #BMW i7 #Cannes film festival
    first published: May 18, 2022 06:41 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.