All about the lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond gifted by PM Modi to US First Lady Jill Biden

The lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond PM Modi gifted to US First Lady Jill Biden. (Image: @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an exquisite gift to US First Lady Jill Biden - a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond – on his state visit to the United States. The gemstone reflects the chemical and optical properties of earth-mined diamonds but was created in a lab. The diamond's creation involved the use of eco-diversified resources, such as solar and wind power, ensuring its eco-friendly nature.

Emitting a mere 0.028 grams of carbon per carat, this creation has received certification from the Gemological lab, IGI. A press release highlights its qualities, stating, "It bears the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C's: Cut, Colour, Carat, and Clarity."

The green diamond also serves as a beacon of responsible luxury, representing India's 75 years of independence and its commitment to sustainable international relations. The gift also aligns with India's ethos of preserving the environment.

The diamond was placed in a kar-e-kalamdani box, showcasing the craftsmanship of Kashmir. The meticulously designed box provided a stunning presentation for the gift.

The images of the green diamond were also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also presented several other gifts to US President Joe Biden during the private dinner hosted at the White House including a andcrafted sandalwood box adorned with 'das danam' showcasing the rich artistic heritage of Jaipur, Rajasthan.