All about Donald Trump's 'secret' child claim by doorman made public in indictment

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted on 34 counts of felony charges after which he was arrested and arraigned. An indictment related to an alleged cover-up involving a child he allegedly fathered out of wedlock has now been made public which alleges that Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen worked with the CEO of American Media, Inc. (AMI) to silence the doorman of Trump Towers who claimed to have information about the alleged child.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Monday, reveals that in 2015, AMI CEO David Pecker learned that the doorman was trying to sell information about the alleged child to the media. AMI, which owns the National Enquirer, purchased the information from the doorman without fully investigating his claims. The CEO reportedly directed the deal to take place because of his agreement with Trump and Cohen.

When AMI later concluded that the story was not true, the CEO wanted to release the doorman from the agreement. However, Cohen instructed the CEO not to release the doorman until after the presidential election, and the CEO complied with that instruction because of his agreement with Trump and Cohen. Pecker has testified in the case.

The indictment does not name the alleged child or the mother and also does not specify what charges Trump could face.

Stella Dey