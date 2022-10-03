All about Dan Wieden, the ad veteran who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ slogan

Ad veteran Dan Wieden's passing has left the world reminiscing his imprint on the world of creative marketing. He was best known for coining the hugely-popular slogan "Just Do It" for Nike.

Dan Wieden, 77, was the co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy, a global agency based on his belief that advertising was not about selling but creating strong relationships between companies and their customers.

A native of Portland in the United States, he studied journalism at the University of Oregon and spend some years in the public relations field before shifting to the advertising business.

He started working for ad agency McCann-Erickson, and it was here that he met David Kennedy, with whom he would go on to set up Wieden+Kennedy in 1982.

The company started with one client -- Nike -- and three employees. Wieden coined the "Just Do It" phrase for Nike in 1988.

Today, the agency has presence around the world, with offices in Delhi,New York, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo and Shanghai.

They have worked with big businesses like McDonalds, Bud Light, Old Spice, Target, Levi’s, ESPN, Coca-Cola, Honda, P&G, Nokia and Electronic Arts.

Wieden always envisioned his ad agency to be independent and creatively-led. For his work in the advertising field, he won many accolades, including Oregon's Entrepreneur of the Year award and a place in TIME Magazine's list of 50 Cyber Elite. He is also a part of his alma mater's Hall of Achievement.

Wieden's other initiatives include Caldera, an educational nonprofit for young people in Sisters, Oregon.