All about Campbell Wilson, new CEO and MD of Air India

Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson, who was appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India by Tata Sons on Thursday, is a supporter of environment sustainability.

Here's what we know about him, his views on sustainability, cryptocurrency and more:

Campbell Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

He had started off as a management trainee with Singapore Airlines in New Zealand in 1996 and has worked for the group for more than 15 years in Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Wilson was appointed vice-president of the airlines' operation in Canada in 2006. Two years later, he was appointed general manager of Hong Kong and then of Japan operations in 2010.

He then returned to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot -- a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, global sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

The 50-year-old is also an advocate of sustainability. While talking about Singapore Airlines Group’s annual sustainability reporting programme, Wilson stated in the company website: "This commitment to do the right thing extends to the area of sustainability, including environmental sustainability. It is the right thing to do; we only have one planet Earth."

"Secondly, it is increasingly, and rightly, expected of us – by customers, by staff, by shareholders and by the public at large. And thirdly, it is good business; reducing emissions and waste improves efficiency," he said.

In March, commenting on the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as payment for airfare, Wilson had said that its volatility was a concern.

"There is a huge wave of different payment types," Wilson told CNBC International TV. "And the diversity of what constitutes as payment ecosystems in one country is very different from another country. Keep pace with that is challenging enough. We don't want to add crypto to the mix is just too volatile."

Turkish Airlines boss Ilker Ayci had first been appointed the Air India CEO by the Tatas, but he declined the offer on March 1.





