Alia Bhatt's grandfather dies at 94, actor pens emotional note: 'My heart is full of sorrow'

Alia Bhatt skipped the recent IIFA ceremony in the UAE because of her grandfather’s health concerns, reports said.

Actor Alia Bhatt penned an emotional note on the death of her maternal grandfather at the age of 94. Narendranath Razdan had been unwell for sometime and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, several reports said.

“My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family and till the very last moment, loved his life,” Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram, sharing a snippet of her grandfather's birthday celebration at home with family, including Ranbir Kapoor.



“My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy, because all my grandpa did is give us joy and for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give. Until we meet again.”

Bhatt’s occasional social media snippets of her grandfather have shown the close bond they shared.

In a touching tribute, Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, wrote: “We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again.”

Narendranath Razdan, an architect, was married to Gertrude Hoelzer, a British-German, for 66 years. On his 94th birthday in July last year, Soni Razdan had shared a video of her father sitting in a car outside Chitrakoot, an iconic building on Mumbai's Altamount Road. It was the first building he designed in the city, she said.