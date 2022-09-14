Alia Bhatt’s ‘epic’ reaction to Mumbai Police’s 'Brahmastra' memes

Mumbai Police cashed in on the buzz created by Brahmastra to promote road safety, and earned Alia Bhatt’s nod of approval in doing so. The police department, well known for its creative social media posts, shared two memes based on Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’ universe to encourage commuters to follow traffic rules.

“Even if you have Vanar Astra, don't jump the signal,” Mumbai Police said in its first meme, referring to the mystical astra in the movie Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva, that bestows speed and agility to whoever possesses it.

“Even if you have Nandi Astra, don't use the strength on the accelerator,” read the second meme.

In its Instagram post, Mumbai Police said the biggest astra (weapon) is driving safe.

“‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk,” the police department wrote in a clever wordplay on the ‘villains’ of Brahmastra whose names mean craze (junoon) and speed (raftaar).

“Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever,” Mumbai Police added.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Isha in the film, re-posted the memes on Instagram Stories. “Epic,” she wrote, adding a laughing face emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s epic fantasy film crossed the Rs 220 crore gross box office mark worldwide in its opening weekend. Director Ayan Mukerji gave a collection update via his Instagram Stories.

The filmmaker, also known for Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, expressed his gratitude towards the audience for giving all the love to the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer, which was released on September 9.

(With inputs from PTI)