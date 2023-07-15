Ali Zafar shares video of folk singer firing shots from gun on stage. 'Dare you to criticise his singing...'

The singer had his instrument in one hand and a gun in the other. (Image: @AliZafarsays/Twitter)

A video of a folk singer firing shots in the air with a gun while performing has surfaced online. The man was performing live at a function and simultaneously firing shots from his weapon. The clip was shared on Twitter by Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar.

In the now-viral video, a folk singer can be performing live. He had his instrument in one hand and a gun in the other. While singing, he can be seen firing several shots in the air. He even loaded the weapon once in the middle.

The clip is purportedly from Pakistan.

Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing. pic.twitter.com/eJ9cHJNwgC

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 14, 2023

“Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing,” Zafar wrote in the caption.

The video obviously grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and garnered over 3 lakh views. Twitter users had a lot to say about the singer’s antics as well.

“I heard there was no song demand as well,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Just Sindhi things.”

“Not impressed with his choice of ‘musical instrument’” a third user remarked.

A user joked about wanting the singer perform at their marriage ceremony.

A majority of people also slammed the singer for firing a gun while on stage.

"Amazing how we are promoting weapon culture, I hope these stray bullets wont harm anyone," a user wrote.

"Terrible singer. Using gun as a music instrument is an insult to all musicians and the music," another user commented.