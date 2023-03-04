 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being probed for 'tax the rich' dress at Met Gala

Mar 04, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

For her 2021 Met Gala appearance, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accepted 'impermissible gifts', including her outfit and styling services, an ethics panel report has said.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's headline-making dress at the 2021 Met Gala has invited an investigation from the US House ethics panel, that believes the outfit and other accessories she used for the event were "impermissible gifts".

Ocasio-Cortez had made a strong statement at the gala, wearing a white dress with "tax the rich" printed on the back in red.

"The medium is the message," she had said. "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

Her appearance at the Met Gala -- an exclusive event for the world's rich and famous -- had divided opinions online. Months later, House Ethics Committee announced it was probing the Congresswoman, though it did not provide a reason.