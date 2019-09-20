App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alexa can now both process and respond entirely in Hindi

it is believed that this update would help Alexa compete better with Google Assistant, which has already been Hindi compatible for a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

In an attempt to penetrate deeper into the Indian market, Amazon is working on expanding its Alexa Skills Kit (ASK). On September 18, the technology giant introduced Hindi and Hinglish to the Amazon Echo voice-controlled smart speakers.

To avail the services, users need to change their Alexa language settings to Hindi. One can just command: “Alexa, help me set up Hindi” or do it manually by switching the language option that appears on the device settings of the Alexa application. Echo Show users, however, can change the language just by swiping the screen down.

However, no announcement has been made on whether other Indian languages will be supported. Nevertheless, it is believed that this update would help Alexa compete better with Google Assistant, which has already been Hindi compatible for a year.

Close

Rohit Prasad, Vice President and Head Scientist at Alexa AI, Amazon, said: “We are thrilled to bring a suite of AI advances in multi-lingual understanding so that customers can interact with Alexa in different regional variants of colloquial Hindi. We are grateful to Indian customers who contributed to Hindi development through the Cleo skill.”

related news

“We look forward to Alexa delighting our Hindi-speaking customers and working with developers in India to invent many more Hindi skills,” he added.

The desi version of Alexa will also be available on a host of smart speakers produced by Bose. Some other brands such as Motorola, Boat, Sony, and iBall will be launching the updated Alexa-built-in devices soon.

Notably, though Alexa arrived in the country back in 2017, until now, it could only understand and pronounce a few popular places, names, etc, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Punjabi. The new update will make it understand even if users speak entirely in Hindi or Hinglish.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Amazon Alexa #Amazon Echo #smart speaker

