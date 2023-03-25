Albino cobra spotted in Maharashtra, rescued by local police

The snake found in the region was fully developed while forest officials stated that albino cobra snakes are generally underdeveloped. (Representational Photo)

An albino cobra was spotted at a rice mill in Gadchiroli region of Maharashtra. This was the first time this reptile, which is a rare snake, was spotted in the region.

As per an India Today report, the snake found in the region was fully developed while forest officials stated that albino cobra snakes are generally underdeveloped. Additionally, the reptile, which measured 4 feet 9 centimeters, was white in colour and hardly visible. The lack of visibility was because the reptile was diagnosed with Albinism, which whitens the skin colour of the snake and also has variations in their pigmentation genes.

Naeem Shaikh, a snake catcher working the local police, was called in to rescue the reptile. According to Shaikh, cobras have been spotted in cities and villages because of their reduction in natural habitat. The forest department officials, however, have helped in rescuing the reptiles and releasing them safely into the wild.

As per other snake experts, albino cobras are difficult to find and are monocled and comprise a round-shaped hood pattern. Experts also believe that albino cobras are among the 10 rarest animals, globally.

This is not the first time that an rare form of snake has been found in India. In December 2020, four albino spectacled snakes were found in Haldwani region, which is a part of the Nainital district in Uttarakhand.

