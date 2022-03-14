English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    On Albert Einstein’s birth anniversary, throwback to when he met Tagore

    Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein had a rigorous discussion on science, philosophy and religion when they met in Berlin in 1930.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
    Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein in Berlin in 1930. (Image credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

    Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein in Berlin in 1930. (Image credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize)


    What happened when two of the greatest minds in history -- Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore and German-born physicist Albert Einstein -- met in 1930? Naturally, a conversation on the essential questions concerning humanity.

    The meeting had taken place at Einstein’s home in Berlin, the official handle of The Nobel Prize tweeted, sharing a photo of the two laureates, to mark the former’s birth anniversary.

    Einstein and Tagore discussed science, philosophy, religion, beauty, truth and consciousness, according to an excerpt from the book Science and the Indian Tradition: When Einstein Met Tagore, published in The Marginalian.

    Tagore, one of the most influential writers of all time, had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse". He was the first non-European person to win the honour.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read: Why War? Reading Albert Einstein’s letter amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

     

    "Rabindranath Tagore's writing is deeply rooted in both Indian and Western learning traditions," the Nobel Prize website said. "Apart from fiction in the form of poetry, songs, stories, and dramas, it also includes portrayals of common people's lives, literary criticism, philosophy, and social issues.

    Tagore, who originally wrote in Bengali, attained a wide audience in the West after translating his poetry into English.

    The website added that Tagore's poetry was seen as conveying "the peace of the soul in harmony with nature".

    Meanwhile, Einstein, was honoured in with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 "for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect."

    Einstein is most widely known for his transformational theory of relativity.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Albert Einstein #Nobel prize #Rabindranath Tagore
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.