On Albert Einstein’s birth anniversary, throwback to when he met Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein in Berlin in 1930. (Image credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

What happened when two of the greatest minds in history -- Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore and German-born physicist Albert Einstein -- met in 1930? Naturally, a conversation on the essential questions concerning humanity.

The meeting had taken place at Einstein’s home in Berlin, the official handle of The Nobel Prize tweeted, sharing a photo of the two laureates, to mark the former’s birth anniversary.

Einstein and Tagore discussed science, philosophy, religion, beauty, truth and consciousness, according to an excerpt from the book Science and the Indian Tradition: When Einstein Met Tagore, published in The Marginalian.

Tagore, one of the most influential writers of all time, had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse". He was the first non-European person to win the honour.

"Rabindranath Tagore's writing is deeply rooted in both Indian and Western learning traditions," the Nobel Prize website said. "Apart from fiction in the form of poetry, songs, stories, and dramas, it also includes portrayals of common people's lives, literary criticism, philosophy, and social issues. Tagore, who originally wrote in Bengali, attained a wide audience in the West after translating his poetry into English. The website added that Tagore's poetry was seen as conveying "the peace of the soul in harmony with nature".

Meanwhile, Einstein, was honoured in with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 "for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect."

Einstein is most widely known for his transformational theory of relativity.