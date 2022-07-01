Akums Drugs gets European Union GMP nod for two manufacturing plants in Haridwar

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited has received the approval from European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for two of their manufacturing units in Haridwar.

The GMP approval from the EU will help the company get access to markets in the entire European Union as well as many other markets like South Africa, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia/New Zealand and most middle-eastern countries.

“While we have been endorsed for this quality by our partners who are also leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, the latest nod from the EU GMP is a widely recognised and accepted one,” Sandeep Jain, Founder, Akums Drugs said.

According to the company, in one plant, solid oral dosage forms such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, powders in sachets, belonging to the general category will be manufactured.

“The other plant will manufacture large-volume and small-volume parenterals range including vials, ampoules, eyedrops, FFS as well as dry powder injections belonging to the penicillin line,” it added.

“With the esteemed EU GMP nod, now we have gained access to the most stringent of global pharmaceutical markets beside the USA. Since the EU GMP is their gold standard, we are welcome to cater to the pharmaceutical demands of all these geographies,” Sanjeev Jain, Director, Akums Drugs said.