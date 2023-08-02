Akshay Kumar postpones the release of 'OMG 2' trailer after Nitin Desai's death

Writing on Twitter, Akshay Kumar referred to Nitin Desai's death as "a huge loss" and confirmed that the trailer will release on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar postponed the release of the trailer of his upcoming movie "OMG 2" by a day as a mark of respect for art director Nitin Desai, who died on Wednesday.

Writing on Twitter, Kumar referred to Desai's death as "a huge loss" and confirmed that the trailer will release at 11 am on Thursday.

"Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," Kumar wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.



Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2023

Desai, who worked as art director in movies such as "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar" was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai.

Other celebrities from the film industry such as Parineeti Chopra and Ritesh Deshmukh also expressed shock at the news of Desai's death. Desai was a four-time National award winner.

"OMG 2" stars Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and is a sequel to the 2012 film "OMG-Oh My God".

Also read: Nitin Desai, 'Lagaan' art director, found dead. Suicide suspected