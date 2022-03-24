Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt most visible stars on TV as festive season drives celeb ads in 2021

Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday. (Image credit: @aliaa08/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar remained the most visible celebrity on TV in 2021 while Alia Bhatt emerged as the second most featured star, replacing Kiara Advani, as the festive season last year fuelled celeb ads.

Last year Kumar endorsed 44 brands, up from 39 in 2020. Bhatt, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, endorsed 28 last year versus 22 in 2020. Advani who had emerged as the second most visible celebrity in the first half of 2021 took the third spot with 24 brand endorsements, up from 13 in 2020.

According to data shared by ADEX India, a division of TAM Media Research, Kumar had an average visibility of 32 hours a day across all channels, followed by Bhatt with 16 hours through endorsements on TV.

Other celebrities in the top five list include Amitabh Bachchan with 41 brands in 2021 versus 36 in 2020 and MS Dhoni with 54 brands as compared to 43 in 2020.

While celebrities like Dhoni had higher brand count, Kumar and Bhatt had the highest visibility on TV thanks to more hours of endorsements. Dhoni who had an average visibility of 12 hours a day was the most visible sports person in 2021.

Overall, celebrity endorsed ads rose 34 percent last year from pre-COVID level (2019) and 44 percent from 2020.

The second COVID-19 wave between April and June 2021 saw more celebrity endorsement than the first wave in 2020. In October last year, celebrity ad volumes share was the highest. The October-December quarter saw the most celebrity endorsement ads in 2021.

In the celebrity couples category, 50 percent ads were endorsed by two couples - Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna (47 brands) and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma (44).

Other couples that had strong visibility on TV include Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan with 28 and 41 brands respectively.

More than 50 percent of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall in three buckets: Food and beverages (F&B), personal care, and services. The top two sectors - F&B and personal care - were dominated with ads endorsed by female celebrities during 2021. The category of ecommerce, media and entertainment, and social media saw most celebrities from different professions endorsing brands.