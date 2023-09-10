English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    The lilac outfit Akshata Murty wore during G20 had this desi touch

    For a special agricultural exhibition in New Delhi at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Akshata Murty opted for a lilac dress from the label of Manimekala Fuller, a UK-based designer who is half-Indian.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
    Akshata Murty

    Akshata Murty wore a dress by Manimekala Fuller, a UK-based designer who is half-Indian. (Image: Manimekala Fuller/Instagram)

    Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, is currently in Delhi for the G20 Summit. Murty, who is also UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, has been making political statements through her fashion as well.

    While she opted for a combo of a pleated, crisp white shirt with a traditional floral Indian skirt when she landed on the first day, Murty chose to wear a dress with an Indian connect for a meeting on Saturday. She attended a special agricultural exhibition in New Delhi at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in a lilac dress. The marble-print dress was from the label of Manimekala Fuller, a UK-based designer who is half-Indian.

    Akshata Murty Akshata Murty wore a lilac dress from the label of Manimekala Fuller, a UK-based designer who is half-Indian. (Image: Manimekala Fuller/Instagram)

    The dress was in a button-down style with puffed sleeves and a fabric belt. Murty wore matching lilac heels to go with it.

    Akshata Murty Murty attended a special agricultural exhibition in New Delhi at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. (Image: IYM2023/Instagram)

    Related stories

    In a conversation with India Today, Fuller said, “I’m very proud that, as a woman of Indian origin, Akshata is using her platform to highlight other women-owned brands, both those based in India and across the diaspora, like Manimekala. It’s also wonderful that she is choosing smaller labels that create in a sustainable and ethical way, promoting a slower and more considered approach to fashion."

    “I am half-Indian, half-British and I am based in the UK but regularly visit India. Growing up, all the women in my family made their own clothing, which inspired me to study fashion and then launch my own brand, Manimekala. I love the rich textile history and variety of traditional craftsmanship across the subcontinent and hope to work with more women-led craft enterprises as my brand grows," she added.

    G20 spouses Akshata Murty with the spouses of G20 leaders. (Image: Manimekala Fuller/Instagram)

    Meanwhile, for a meeting with the students and staff of the British Council of India in New Delhi on Friday, Murty wore an outfit from the Indian label Drawn, founded by designer Rhea Bhattacharya.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akshata Murty
    first published: Sep 10, 2023 10:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!