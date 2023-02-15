Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty spotted holidaying in Goa

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their two daughters and her mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at Benaulim beach in south Goa, about 40 km from state capital Panaji.

A fisherman named Francis Fernandes, locally known as Pele, said he immediately identified the UK First Lady when she approached him on Monday inquiring about water sports at the popular tourist attraction.

In a video shot by locals, Pele can be seen interacting with Akshata, whose father Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys. Later, he also uploaded his picture with her and Sudha Murty on social media.

"She (Akshata) asked me, is water sports safe in Goa? I told her, 'Ma'am, it is 100 percent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to enjoy water sports," he said.

PTI