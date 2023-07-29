Akshata Murty named Britain’s best dressed: 'First Lady Fabulous'

Akshata Murty, 43, has been named the best dressed in Britain by Tatler magazine

Akshata Murty has been named the best dressed person in Britain by Tatler magazine. The billionaire heiress, fashion designer and wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was cited as “a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show,” by Tatler style editor Chandler Tregaskes.

Murty’s inclusion in the list is not a big surprise – the 43-year-old has been praised for her sartorial choices in the past as well. Since her husband Rishi Sunak took over as prime minister of the UK, Akshata Murty has been spotted in a range of elegant ensembles at diplomatic events.

For the coronation of King Charles III, she wore a soft blue dress by Claire Mischevsni.



Trooping the Colour saw her in a white mid-length dress with a matching handbag.



While she is often spotted in neutrals, Murty is not afraid of experimenting with prints and colours – for a day out in Japan during the G7 summit, she chose a bright yellow Lisou blouse with cherry motifs, paired with red trousers and orange suede heels.



“The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty,” Tregaskes said. “Her stream of ‘It’ ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money. Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.”

Murty holds an MBA from Stanford University and a diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

She left her finance job in 2009 to work on her own clothing line, which closed in 2017.

Murty has said her love for all things fashion goes back to childhood. “Ever since I was a little girl I have always loved clothes,” she told Vogue India in a 2011 interview. “My mother, a no-nonsense engineer, was always baffled why I would spend so much time creating different outfits from my wardrobe.”

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty.