Akhilesh Yadav attends Swara Bhasker, Samajwadi leader Fahad Ahmad’s wedding festivities

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav congratulated actor Swara Bhasker and his party youth leader Fahad Ahmad on their wedding as he attended the couple’s wedding festivities in Delhi.

Yadav was present at the Qawwali night during the sangeet ceremony and photos were shared on Twitter. The hashtag for the couple was “Swaad Anusaar” – a mix of both their names. Fahad Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in Maharashtra.

Bhasker also said that she was complaining about her father Uday Bhaskar and his disinterest in parties to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and that Yadav took it sportingly.

“Happy & honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to #SwaadAnusaar festivities #QawwaliNight. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya’s dream of a pic with his leader. I also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji,” Bhasker wrote on Twitter sharing photos from the event.

Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the couple – who first had a court marriage followed by the social wedding festivities going on now.

“Congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad!” Yadav wrote sharing photos.

Bhasker thanked the SP leader for attending the festivities. Related stories AI-generated images made from text prompts can't be copyrighted: US Copyright Office

HC clears decks for PwC to sue Ramalainga Raju for Rs 100 crore

Lawyers say foreign law firms' entry a balanced move, will boost pay “Thank you so much Akhilesh Yadav sir. We are indebted to you for being a part of our celebrations. Thank you for making our celebrations even more special,” she wrote. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also attended the wedding reception and so did AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan also attended the reception and posed with the newlyweds for photographs.

Making their relationship public, Bhasker had wrote on Twitter a few weeks ago: “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Moneycontrol News