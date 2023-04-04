Class 12 student arrested for tweeting Akasa Air plane ‘will go down’

An 18-year-old student from Gujarat was arrested for sharing a threatening tweet against Akasa Air. According to a Times of India report, the student had tweeted “AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down.”

The tweet landed him in trouble after Akasa Air filed a police complaint in Mumbai. Airline employee SR Yadav, 49, said he noticed the tweet from the Twitter handle ‘@NanavaPushparaj and flagged it to his superior, who also informed senior leadership about it.

Akasa Air chief security officer Nilesh Madhurwar then informed the domestic airport about the tweet and a complaint was filed at Airport Police Station. The poster’s IP address was tracked to Surat in Gujarat and a team was sent there to arrest the student on March 27.

The 18-year-old was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

He admitted to sharing the tweet but said his intention was not to create an alarm. He was curious about the aircraft and did not realise the repercussions of posting such a message, the student claimed, according to a report in India.com. He was arrested by Mumbai Police and later released on a bail of Rs 5,000 as his exams were ongoing.

Financial consultant duped out of $1.8 million in scam that started with Tinder message Akasa Air in November 2021 signed a deal with US aircraft maker Boeing Co to purchase 72 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The low cost carrier, which started operations on August 7 last year, had 19 Boeing 737MAX8 in its fleet as of March 25, according to an aircraft fleet tracking website quoted by news agency PTI.

