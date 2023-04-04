 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Class 12 student arrested for tweeting Akasa Air plane ‘will go down’

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

An 18-year-old student from Gujarat was arrested for sharing a threatening tweet against Akasa Air. According to a Times of India report, the student had tweeted “AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down.”

The tweet landed him in trouble after Akasa Air filed a police complaint in Mumbai. Airline employee SR Yadav, 49, said he noticed the tweet from the Twitter handle ‘@NanavaPushparaj and flagged it to his superior, who also informed senior leadership about it.

Akasa Air chief security officer Nilesh Madhurwar then informed the domestic airport about the tweet and a complaint was filed at Airport Police Station. The poster’s IP address was tracked to Surat in Gujarat and a team was sent there to arrest the student on March 27.

The 18-year-old was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 506 (criminal intimidation).