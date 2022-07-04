Akasa Air just dropped 'crew look' teaser. How Jet Airways CEO responded

Akasa Air, the airline backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on July 3 dropped a teaser of the look its crew will have. The low-cost carrier is expected start flight operations by the end of the month.

The teaser, a black-and-white video, showed crew members suiting up for duty. "Can't keep calm. Stay tuned!," Akasa Air tweeted.

The video caught the attention of Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor. "A black and white pre-launch teaser. Now where have I seen that before?" he said in response to Akasa Air's tweet.

Kapoor went on to praise the inclusion of sneakers in the crew's look.

"Reminds me of the casual jeans and kurtis weekend uniform we had introduced at SpiceJet in 2014," he added. "Casual and fun works well for LCC (low-cost carriers). Good an Indian LCC will have it now."

Akasa Air has said its focus will be on providing travelers superior flying experience at affordable prices.

The airline had received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 for starting flights.

Akasa Air is now waiting for its Air Operator’s Permit. The airline received its first aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, on June 21, which brought it closer to the step.

The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes for its fleet. Eighteen are scheduled to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 54 aircraft over the next four years.