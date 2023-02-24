Ajay Banga 'capable of reinvigorating World Bank': Anand Mahindra

Indian-American Ajay Banga was nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank, saying the business leader is uniquely equipped to lead the global institution at "this critical moment in history."

If confirmed by the World Bank Board of Directors, Banga, 63, would be the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions: International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Soon after Biden’s announcement, Indian Twitter hailed yet the success of yet another Indian-origin business leader. Industrialist Anand Mahindra did not miss out on the chorus, praising Banga and his “unstoppable form of kinetic energy”. The industrialist said India’s managerial talent is one of its gratest “natural resources”.

“Yet again, confirmation of the fact that the calibre and breadth of its managerial talent is one of India’s greatest ‘natural resources.’ Ajay is an unstoppable form of kinetic energy. He is capable of reinvigorating the World Bank and making it a true agent of change,” Mahindra tweeted.

Ajay Banga, a Padma Shree awardee from 2016, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation.

Moneycontrol News