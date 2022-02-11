Airtel internet outage: Users across India complain as WFH disrupted

Airtel said it's internet services were restored after the brief disruption.

Hundreds of users of Airtel from across the country took to social media on Friday to complain that mobile and broadband services were down.

Confirming the outage, Airtel said its services were briefly disrupted on Friday morning due to a technical glitch. “The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” a company spokesperson said.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

The brief outage disrupted work-from-home schedules, with people tweeting memes and jokes.

One of the Twitter users found solace is a Shark Tank India meme featuring BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover , who is one of the "sharks" or judges on the show.



#AirtelDown

Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.

Please do something @airtelindia

Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022





Airtel during #AirtelDown : pic.twitter.com/RL1Epg1skm

— Shraddha



My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/RTeHCJKjgM — Priti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) February 11, 2022

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s most popular mobile and internet service providers, tweeted close to noon, as it received a stream of complaints: “Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers.”

Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest mobile service provider, reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter.