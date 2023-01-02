 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airline employee dies after getting sucked into plane engine

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

The employee, whose identity has not been released, was associated with American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont.

Piedmont Airlines said one of its teams was assisting the deceased employee's family and friends. (Representational image)

An employee died at a US airport on December 31, reportedly after getting sucked into a plane's engine CBS News reported.

The incident took place at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama. The National Transportation Safety Board, the US government's investigative agency, said the worker, associated with American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont, was "ingested" into a plane's engine.

The aircraft had been parked after a flight from Dallas but one of its engines was running, news agency Reuters reported. It was operated by Envoy Air, another American Airlines subsidiary.

The worker's identity was not released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague's family and friends,"  Piedmont Airlines said in a statement, adding that one of its teams was assisting the deceased employee's family and friends.

The Montgomery Regional Airport also expressed sorrow.