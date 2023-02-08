Airbus to recruit engineering, IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru, 13,000 new jobs this year

Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials. (Representational image)

European aerospace giant Airbus will host a public meet-and-greet event aimed at recruiting engineering and IT talent at 'Aero India', which is slated to be held in Bengaluru this month, officials said.

The talent scouting event is part of the company's industrial ramp-up in this year, during which it intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally, they said.

"The new hires will be instrumental in supporting Airbus' industrial ramp-up, its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation," the global aerospace firm said in a statement.

The 14th edition of "Aero India", known as Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, will be held from February 13 to 17.

Aspiring candidates can meet Airbus executives at stand number CR7.1 in Hall C, where they can explore career opportunities in airframe design, avionics, aircraft systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity and cabin engineering, the statement said.

Read More

Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials to find out more about the company's already extensive and growing footprint in India and South Asia, it said.

"Airbus is a top destination for the very best of India's engineering and information management talent with a passion for aerospace," Suraj Chettri, HR Director, Airbus India and South Asia, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Visitors to the Airbus stall will also get an opportunity to see its extensive range of products, cutting-edge technologies, services and innovations from its commercial, helicopters and defence and space portfolios.

The stand will display scale models of the new-generation tanker A330 MRTT as well as the C295 military aircraft that the company will build under its 'Make in India' programme with its industrial partner, the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, in Gujarat. "Visitors to the stand can also see digital displays of the earth observation satellite, the Pléiades Neo, OneAtlas, that provides premium satellite imagery, and Sirtap, a tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS)," the statement said.

Scale models of the VSR700 from the UAS category, H225M from the military category, and the H160 from the civil helicopter range will also be on the show along with the commercial aircraft model of the A350, it said.