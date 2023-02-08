English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Airbus to recruit engineering, IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru, 13,000 new jobs this year

    Aero India 2023: The talent scouting event is part of Airbus's industrial ramp-up in this year, during which it intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials. (Representational image)

    Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials. (Representational image)

    European aerospace giant Airbus will host a public meet-and-greet event aimed at recruiting engineering and IT talent at 'Aero India', which is slated to be held in Bengaluru this month, officials said.

    The talent scouting event is part of the company's industrial ramp-up in this year, during which it intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally, they said.

    "The new hires will be instrumental in supporting Airbus' industrial ramp-up, its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation," the global aerospace firm said in a statement.

    The 14th edition of "Aero India", known as Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, will be held from February 13 to 17.