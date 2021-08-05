AirAsia Flash Sale offers fares as low as Rs 914

Nearly 70% of people stated definite plans for travel in the next three months, with the travel purpose dominated by holiday or leisure travel in the festive season.

AirAsia India announced a Flash Sale on routes across India offering special sale fares for advance booking from August 4 till August 6 for travel from 1st September 2021 till March 26, 2022.

Flash sale fares apply on Imphal-Kolkata and Imphal-Guwahati from Rs 914, Bengaluru-Hyderabad from Rs 1,414, Bengaluru-Goa, and Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 1,614, Bhubaneswar-Kolkata from Rs 1,714, and Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,814.

The sale was launched in keeping with the findings from the latest AirAsia India Travel Intent Survey including respondents in July 2021, which saw an overwhelming preference for flying being the favoured mode of outstation travel, by over 90 percent of those planning outstation travel.

The next highest was "Personal Vehicle" at 4.5 percent which has featured since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing other modes like Train at 1.8 percent and Bus at less than 1 percent.

Nearly 70% of people stated definite plans for travel in the next three months, with the travel purpose dominated by holiday or leisure travel in the festive season.

Another 18% stated that they may travel, while only 12 percent of respondents did not have any plans to travel in the next 3 months. The primary concerns or drivers of confidence for the resurgence in travel remain evenly distributed among three extrinsic factors - a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, easing of government restrictions, and being vaccinated, the company said in a release.

The sale fares are bookable across all channels, and announced on AirAsia India’s new website, AirAsia.co.in