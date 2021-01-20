MARKET NEWS

AirAsia extends flash sale until January 22; take a look at the rates and services being offered

While the fares start at Rs 877, customers are welcome to pick other popular destinations at discounted rates.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST

Airline carrier AirAsia on January 20 said it will extend its flash sale offers.  The booking period has been extended until January 22, with special fares for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

While the fares start at Rs 877, customers are welcome to pick other popular destinations at discounted rates like Kochi to Bangalore at Rs 1,281, Mumbai to Goa at Rs 1,875, Delhi to Kolkata at Rs 2,501 and Delhi to Mumbai at Rs 2,576.

As part of its efforts to make air travel safe, it has also introduced other services like  ‘Extra Seat’.

With this, customers can buy an additional seat in order to travel hassle-free.

"This service is applied to all the flights operated by AirAsia India and is best suited to complement guests’ special seating needs, or to carry fragile and personal equipment," it said in a statement.

AirAsia India has been on an expansion spree. It recently added three new Airbus A320neos and new routes, with the latest being a new connection between Pune, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AirAsia #aviation #flights
first published: Jan 20, 2021 06:07 pm

