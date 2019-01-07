Air pollution prevention tips: Here are 7 simple ways to breathe safer air

Air quality across India has been deteriorating every passing day resulting in lung diseases and infections.

Apart from diseases, the thick layer of smog in many Indian cities leads to less visibility, road accidents and delay in flights.

One needs to be careful to avoid getting infected or suffer from diseases due to air pollution.

Here are some measures that one can follow:

1. Get the right mask

It is very crucial to get the right mask to save yourself from dust particles that are present in the polluted air. Avoid using surgical and comfort masks as they do not protect you from micro dust particles. Keep in mind to buy masks that can protect you from particles as small as 2.5 micrometres. Use a respirator rated as N95/N99/FFP3 or ‘NIOSH approved’ that filters out more than 95% of the particles.

2. Avoid outdoor workout

Running outdoors can draw polluted particles into the system which increases the chances of respiratory ailments. Avoid doing workouts outdoors to avoid allergic cough breathing problems.

3. Stay indoors

It is best to stay indoors as much as possible and not breathe the toxic air outside. Air pollution is said to be the highest during the morning hours so it is advisable to avoid going out early in the morning. Like it is said, prevention is better than cure.

4. Check air pollution levels before going out

Though it is advisable to stay indoors but if there is a need to go out, make sure to check the air pollution levels in the city. Like suggested, carry a mask along with you. Installing air quality checking apps can give you readings of air quality in your area. Hence it is better to check these apps and then venture out.

5. Do not compromise on fitness

Since you won’t be jogging outside, it is advisable to do basic workout and perform exercises that keep you fit. Performing breathing exercises regularly can help you not feel sluggish in the pollution when you go out.

6. Invest in a good air purifier

At times, the quality of air at home can be poor too. It is advisable to invest in an air purifier for cleaning the indoor air. Alternately, there are products in the market that work with an already installed air conditioner to clean the air without taking any extra space or cost. Running it even one hour per day is an effective way to keep the air cleaner.

7. Do not ignore the symptoms

Consult a doctor if you have a cough or cold. Viral infections can get severe or can be symptoms that lead to other major diseases. Better safe than sorry. Keep inhalers along with you all the time along with basic first aid kit if you are finding it hard to breathe.