 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Air India’s new grooming rules: Colour grey hair, wear foundation and more

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Air India has released a new list of grooming rules for its crew members.

Air India has released a new list of grooming rules for its crew members. The list includes grooming guidelines for both male and female staff as the Tata-owned airline attempts to end its ‘Chalta Hai’ work culture, news agency ANI reported. In its 40-page circular, Air India laid down uniform and appearance rules that all crew members must follow. The instructions include guidelines on hairstyle, jewellery, nails and appropriate uniforms.

For male crew, Air India mandated the use of hair gel, while female crew members were forbidden from streaking or colouring their hair blonde.

“Male crew members with deep receding hairlines and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head or bald look,” said Air India. “The Head must be shaved daily. A crew cut is not permitted. Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. Fashion colours and heena are not permitted.

“Rings- Only one ring in wedding band design is allowed for men. Only one Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm thickness in gold or silver without any design, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets)," the guidelines read, as reported by ANI.

Further instructions for male crew read: “Black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume).”

The list was longer for women, with elaborate guidelines on jewellery, hair, makeup, nails and appropriate uniforms.