Air India’s new grooming rules: Colour grey hair, wear foundation and more

Air India has released a new list of grooming rules for its crew members. The list includes grooming guidelines for both male and female staff as the Tata-owned airline attempts to end its ‘Chalta Hai’ work culture, news agency ANI reported. In its 40-page circular, Air India laid down uniform and appearance rules that all crew members must follow. The instructions include guidelines on hairstyle, jewellery, nails and appropriate uniforms.

For male crew, Air India mandated the use of hair gel, while female crew members were forbidden from streaking or colouring their hair blonde.

“Male crew members with deep receding hairlines and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head or bald look,” said Air India. “The Head must be shaved daily. A crew cut is not permitted. Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. Fashion colours and heena are not permitted.

“Rings- Only one ring in wedding band design is allowed for men. Only one Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm thickness in gold or silver without any design, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets)," the guidelines read, as reported by ANI.

Further instructions for male crew read: “Black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume).”

The list was longer for women, with elaborate guidelines on jewellery, hair, makeup, nails and appropriate uniforms.

“The crew must wear complete make-up as per the new uniform guidelines for all flight duties using the company shade card only. Eyeshadow, lipsticks, nail paint and hair shade cards are to be strictly followed as per uniform. Personal shades in these four products are not permitted,” the instructions read.

The use of foundation and concealer is mandatory, it added.

The guidelines further specified the nail polish shade permitted and which ones to match with a particular uniform.

“Nail paint colours from shade card to be matched with uniform - red and corals for red uniform, pink with blue uniform and nude, pearly white and French manicure with both uniforms,” the guidelines read.

Air India also allowed the use of gel nail polish and French manicures, provided they are well-maintained.

“Apron is discontinued and not to be worn. Black blazer with Indo-western uniform is also discontinued and not to be worn on board. Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service,” went on the instructions on uniforms for women crew members.

As for jewellery, the airline banned pearls and specified that only gold or diamond studs in a round shape, without ornamentation or design, could be worn.

“Pearls are not allowed. A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted. Two rings with 1 cm of width allowed for the female crew but to be worn one in each hand. 20. Only 1 thin bangle in gold or silver without design and stones may be worn. (No bracelets),” it said.

The instructions on how female crew must wear their hair were comprehensive.

“Blonde hair colour and streaking is strictly not permitted. Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Very high top knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be made in the centre of the crown. A donut must be used for making a round bun. Only a thin sheer invisible net must be used with buns. Thick nets are not permitted.

“Only four black medium-size tic-tac or bobby pins are to be used. Pins must be of the same size and type. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done,” Air India’s circular said.