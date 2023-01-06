Air India ‘urinating’ incident: Accused says ‘got clothes cleaned, paid compensation’

Shankar Mishra, the Mumbai businessman who is absconding after urinating on a woman during an Air India flight in November, has said he got her clothes cleaned and paid compensation. The woman had shown no intention of filing a complaint, Mishra claimed, citing WhatsApp conversations he allegedly had with her, NDTV reported.

“Shankar Mishra got the lady’s clothes and bag cleaned, paid compensation,” his lawyers said in a statement on Friday, according to NDTV.

“The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same was delivered on November 30,” the statement said. “The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20.”

During an Air India flight on November 26, Mishra, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger – a woman in her 70s.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused based on the woman’s complaint to Air India. Police has conducted raids at “several places” to catch Mishra, who is absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against the accused to prevent him from fleeing the country, news agency PTI reported.

The woman alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorientating her, according to the FIR.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, the FIR stated. He kept standing there until the person sitting next to the woman told him to go back, at which point he staggered back to his seat. "I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened. My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks. "I asked the staff for a change of seat but was told that no other seats were available. However, another business class passenger who had witnessed my plight and was advocating for me pointed out that there were seats available in first class," the woman was quoted as saying in the FIR. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

