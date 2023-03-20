UN official slams Air India over cockroaches, broken seats on New York-Delhi flight

On Monday, the diplomat asked for another clarification as to how Air India flights from New York have cockroaches and do not have any onboard safety equipment.

A United Nations diplomat slammed Air India flight officials for its poor service, last week. The official, who was traveling on a flight from the New York to New Delhi, wrote on his Twitter handle about the presence of cockroaches and the absence of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight.

"As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.



As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/5UcBCzSaoZ — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 12, 2023

"Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?," the diplomat wrote.



@RNTata2000 Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?@USFAA @airindiain ? https://t.co/wvmPIrBjkA

— GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 20, 2023

This is not the first incident involving a poor experience for passengers aboard an Air India flight. In 2019, Air India had come under fire after a traveler had reported the presence of a dead cockroach in the breakfast offered in a flight from Bhopal to Mumbai. The passenger had said that flight crew ignored him when he informed them about the presence of a dead cockroach in the sambar of the breakfast.