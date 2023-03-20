UN official slams Air India over cockroaches, broken seats on New York-Delhi flight

A United Nations diplomat slammed Air India flight officials for its poor service, last week. The official, who was traveling on a flight from the New York to New Delhi, wrote on his Twitter handle about the presence of cockroaches and the absence of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight.
"As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.
"Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?," the diplomat wrote.
Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review.
This is not the first incident involving a poor experience for passengers aboard an Air India flight. In 2019, Air India had come under fire after a traveler had reported the presence of a dead cockroach in the breakfast offered in a flight from Bhopal to Mumbai. The passenger had said that flight crew ignored him when he informed them about the presence of a dead cockroach in the sambar of the breakfast.