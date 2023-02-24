Air India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots in 2023

Air India will hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, the Tata Group-led airline announced on Friday as it adds new aircraft to its fleet. The announcement comes less than a fortnight after Air India signed mega deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft.

The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week training programme which will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights, Air India said.