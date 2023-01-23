Air India Republic Day sale: All-in fares from Rs. 1,705. Check details

Air India on Saturday announced its Republic Day-special sale for domestic travellers from February 1 to September 30, 2023. January 23 is the last day of the sale. Last week, IndiGo announced the launch of 28 new flights, including 16 Republic Day special domestic flights which will operate between January 19 and January 26.

Here are the details of the Air India Republic Day sale from January 21 to January 23: