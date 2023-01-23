Air India Republic Day sale: All-in fares from Rs. 1,705. Check details
January 23, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
Air India Republic Day sale is on from January 21 to January 23.
Air India on Saturday announced its Republic Day-special sale for domestic travellers from February 1 to September 30, 2023. January 23 is the last day of the sale. Last week, IndiGo announced the launch of 28 new flights, including 16 Republic Day special domestic flights which will operate between January 19 and January 26.Here are the details of the Air India Republic Day sale from January 21 to January 23:
- The one-way fare starts at Rs 1,705.
- The discount is applicable only in the economy class and will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.
- Bookings can be made on all Air India booking platforms, including the airline’s authorised travel agents.
- Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are:
Delhi to Mumbai - Rs 5,075, Chennai to Delhi - Rs 5,895, Bengaluru to Mumbai - Rs 2,319, Delhi to Udaipur - Rs 3,680, Delhi to Goa - Rs 5,656, Delhi to Port Blair - Rs 8,690, Delhi to Srinagar - Rs 3,730, Ahmedabad to Mumbai - Rs 1,806, Goa to Mumbai - Rs 2,830, Dimapur to Guwahati.