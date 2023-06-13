Air India flight from Mumbai to Doha delayed for over 24 hours, desperate flyers tweet to Ratan Tata

There has been no official statement from Air India yet about the reason for the delay. (File photo)

Air India flight AI 981 from Mumbai to Doha has been delayed for more than 24 hours. It was scheduled to depart at 7:30 pm on Monday. Sources say the flight has been delayed due to technical issues with the plane and there has been a delay in arranging an alternative aircraft.

But the situation has left passengers, including families with children, irate and desperate. Many have taken to venting on Twitter and trying to get the authorities attention to resolve the situation.

"I am a respected citizen of India. I want to bring to your notice that the passenger of Air India flight AI 981 which was scheduled to depart from Mumbai Airport is being delayed more than 24 hours really disgusting nobody is answering the passengers," Twitter user Sarthak Panchal (@Sarthak70500295) wrote tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation.