Air India pilot reveals what’s inside her bag. Watch

Air India pilot Anny Divya unpacks her flight bag for a Twitter video (Image credit: @airindia/Twitter)

Frequent fliers may have noticed how all pilots tend to carry similar bags while flying. If you have ever wondered what they keep in these bags, Air India has the answer.

On Wednesday, the airline shared a video showing what Senior Commander Anny Divya carries in her pilot’s bag. “Curious about what's inside a Pilot's bag? Our Senior Commander Anny Divya takes us through her flight bag and all the interesting items inside it,” Air India wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows Air India Senior Commander Anny Divya going through the items in her pilot bag. First comes the Airport ID and flying license. Then she carefully packs her passport in the front pocket, while a torch goes into the back pocket. An iPad with all official documents and navigation charts is packed next. Finally, the pilot puts in her ramp jacket and an extra pair of glasses and zips up the bag.



Curious about what's inside a Pilot's bag? Our Senior Commander Anny Divya takes us through her flight bag and all the interesting items inside it.#AIPilotDiaries #AirIndiaPilots #NonStopExperiences #NonStopFlights pic.twitter.com/l0LD4WMoQB

— Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2023

The video has racked up nearly 20,000 views on the microblogging platform.

A pilot’s bag traditionally contained manuals for the aircraft being flown, navigation charts and other important documents. Nowadays, all these documents are contained in the iPad or tablet that pilots carry in their bags.

According to Simply Flying, most pilots carry essentials like their license, spare eyeglasses, entry visa and passport, pens and high-visibility jacket in their bags. They can also choose to carry personal effects like mobile phones, wallet, keys, sunglasses etc.