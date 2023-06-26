Air India pilot refuses to fly citing duty hours, passengers stranded after diversion: report

A replacement crew was arranged for the Air India flight AI-112 after several hours.

Around 350 passengers on an Air India flight from London to Delhi were stranded in Jaipur for about three hours after their pilot refused to fly citing flight duty time limitations and duty hours, India Today reported.

The flight was diverted to Jaipur early Sunday due to bad weather in Delhi. The plane reportedly circled in the sky for about 10 minutes before being diverted.

The pilot refused to proceed to Delhi after the flight got clearance to head to the national capital, citing working hours, the report said.

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain about the long wait in Jaipur and poor communication from Air India.

After several hours, a replacement crew was arranged, and the flight proceeded to Delhi. However, a few passengers were transported to Delhi by road, according to the India Today report.

A man named Adit was among those who tweeted updates from the Jaipur airport.

“Still unorganised as ever. Passengers are hungry, tired, fatigued and frustrated with the inept service of what is meant to be a national airline,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing videos and pictures of agitated passengers speaking with Air India staff.



Passengers of @airindia AI112 flying from London to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather but passengers have not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. @JM_Scindia please assist us urgently. We did manage to speak with @Ra_THORe… pic.twitter.com/DjLOD8dXLK

— Adit (@ABritishIndian) June 25, 2023

“The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable and ludicrous.”

Air India, meanwhile, responded to complaints from passengers on Twitter, urging them speak to the ground staff in Jaipur.