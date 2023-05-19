Business class passenger on Air India flight turns violent, wife hides in economy class

The Air India passenger abused the crew and tried to strangle his wife

An Air India flyer turned violent while flying from the US to Mumbai on Wednesday, May 17. The business class passenger, described by an eyewitness as being in his 70s, apparently suffered a panic attack three hours into the flight and subsequently began to scream, yell and curse, Times of India reported.

The man swung between calm and violent in an episode that lasted more than seven hours, much to the discomfort of crew and other passengers. Efforts to calm him down were of little success and it ultimately took a doctor to sedate him before he settled down. During his rage-filled episode, the unnamed flyer verbally abused the crew, screamed for the aircraft door to be opened so he could disembark and tried to strangle his wife.

Eyewitness Pravin Tonsekar, who was also flying business class on the same flight, told Times of India that the man tried to strangle his wife on three separate occasions and had to be physically restrained.

“He was about 6 ft tall, probably in his seventies, and he appeared to be physically fit. Then, all of a sudden, he started to scream, yell and shout in panic, saying he wanted to disembark,” Tonsekar recalled. “He was screaming for the aircraft door to be opened so that he could leave. He kept on screaming, 'Stop, open the door' and then when that didn't work, he started hurling verbal abuses at the crew.”

“His wife, who is about five feet tall, too bore the brunt of his rage. When we saw him grip her neck as if to strangle her, the crew and passengers rushed in and physically restrained him,” he added.

The passenger’s wife was so scared that she ultimately hid in economy class for some time to get away from him.

Tonsekar said the man’s episode lasted so long that the second batch of crew members, not yet on duty, also stepped up to talk to him in an effort to calm him down.

The Air India crew eventually asked for doctors on board to help them deal with the unruly passenger. Two doctors responded to the call for help, restrained the passenger and administered a sedative. The passenger’s wife told doctors that he had skipped on the anxiety medication he was supposed to have after take-off.

The flight progressed smoothly after the passenger was sedated and landed in Mumbai without any further incident.