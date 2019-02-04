App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India passenger finds 'dead cockroach' in meal: Report

Crew allegedly remained nonchalant despite the flyer’s complaint

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

You may want to rethink your decision to book an in-flight meal.  On Saturday, a 'dead cockroach' was reportedly found in the breakfast meal of idli-vada served to an Air India passenger travelling from Bhopal to Mumbai.

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, on board AI-634, had allegedly reported the matter to the cabin crew, but to no avail. According to a report in The Times of India report, the flyer decided to upload the pictures of the rather unpalatable meal on social media after, instead of taking cognizance of his plight, the crew  ignored his complaints and went on to serve breakfast to the other guests.

“It was found in the sambhar served in the aircraft. I informed the Air India crew, but they ignored me," Chauhan told the paper. "Since the crew members were not listening, I returned it to them. I even objected to their serving food to others, but to no avail," Chauhan said.

Although the disgruntled passenger wrote a letter stating his ordeal and took signatures of the cabin crew, Air India manager Rajendra Malhotra, refuted the allegations and said they did not receive any complaint.

The incident took place a few days after Air India said about the fact that they will be serving ‘stocked food’ from India while returning from foreign cities.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #India #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.