Air India passenger finds 'dead cockroach' in meal: Report

You may want to rethink your decision to book an in-flight meal. On Saturday, a 'dead cockroach' was reportedly found in the breakfast meal of idli-vada served to an Air India passenger travelling from Bhopal to Mumbai.

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, on board AI-634, had allegedly reported the matter to the cabin crew, but to no avail. According to a report in The Times of India report, the flyer decided to upload the pictures of the rather unpalatable meal on social media after, instead of taking cognizance of his plight, the crew ignored his complaints and went on to serve breakfast to the other guests.

“It was found in the sambhar served in the aircraft. I informed the Air India crew, but they ignored me," Chauhan told the paper. "Since the crew members were not listening, I returned it to them. I even objected to their serving food to others, but to no avail," Chauhan said.

Although the disgruntled passenger wrote a letter stating his ordeal and took signatures of the cabin crew, Air India manager Rajendra Malhotra, refuted the allegations and said they did not receive any complaint.

The incident took place a few days after Air India said about the fact that they will be serving ‘stocked food’ from India while returning from foreign cities.