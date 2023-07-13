'When I tried to stop him, he abused me': Air India crew's complaint against Toronto-Delhi flyer

The Air India passenger, identified as Mahesh Pandit from Kathmandu, was taken to the security agencies for further investigation.

A male passenger abused the crew and broke the toilet door on a Toronto-New Delhi Air India flight. A report in The Times of India stated that a case was registered against the man with the Delhi police for the incident, which took place on July 8.

The complaint against the man was made by the cabin supervisor on the aircraft- Aditya Kumar- who told the police about his behavior. Kumar claimed in the complaint that the man was caught with a lighter and a cigarette inside the toilet, following a smoke alert.

"When I opened the door in front of the passenger, he pushed me back and ran to his seat 26F. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me and abused me as well. Later, he broke the lavatory door. Then I informed the captain immediately and following his instruction, we tried to restrain him as per the SOP," the complaint read.

Kumar added that the man was restrained with assistance from 10 other passengers on the flight.

An Air India spokesperson released a statement, detailing the incident that took place last week.

"A passenger on flight AI188 of July 8, 2023 operating Toronto-Delhi displayed unacceptable aggression during flight. He smoked in the lavatory, damaged the lavatory door and assaulted crew and passengers, leaving them with minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

