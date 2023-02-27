Passenger spots insect in Air India business class meal, shares video

An Air India business class passenger on Monday shared a video of an insect he found in his in-flight meal. The flyer, Mahavir Jain, was travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.

"Doesn’t look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to Chennai. Seat 2C (sic)," he tweeted along with the video.

Responding to the video, Air India tweeted, "Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process. However, could you please DM your date of travel, and flight details along with the seat number? We'll highlight this to our catering team for immediate review and action."

On the same day, chef Sanjeev Kapoor lashed out at Air India over unsatisfactory in-flight meals served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The veteran cookery show host shared photos of his meal, describing the food items such as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet, blasting the Tata-owned carrier. In a related incident in January, an Air India flyer claimed that she found a stone in the meal she was served on the flight. Journalist and YouTube head for BBC, Sarvapriya Sangwan shared photos of the stone on Twitter, and said that this kind of negligence by the airline was unacceptable. Air India found itself back in the hands of its founders Tata Group in January last year, after a Rs 18,000 crore deal, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.