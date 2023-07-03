English
    Air France passenger finds blood on bags, cleans it himself. Viral video

    In a Twitter thread, that has gone viral, the man, who was identified as Habib Battah, shared photos of blood on the carpet after cleaning the surface with a tissue.

    July 03, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    Air France

    The man cleaning the carpet inside the Paris-Toronto Air France flight. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@habib_b)

    A passenger traveling on an Air France flight that was flying from Paris to Toronto found blood on his luggage bags and was forced to clean it on his own. In a Twitter thread, that has a video which has gone viral, the man, who was identified as a journalist named Habib Battah, could be seen wiping his bag that was stained with blood after he had placed it on the carpet.


    "I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1," he wrote on Twitter.


    The video generated several responses. One of them asked him if he had received any reply from the airline and he said that he had received a reply from the customer service bot.

    Other were critical of Air France and asked why a crew member could not clean the stain.

    "(I posted this yesterday but it didn’t go though when Twitter was down). I don’t understand why you had to clean it up v the flight attendants cleaning it up. (Including them handing you wipes while doing nothing). And why they didn’t give you an extra seat kept for emergencies," a user wrote.

    "That’s awful @airfrance and why did one of your staff not clean it instead of a paying passenger! That plane should not have been used until proper clean," another user wrote.

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 02:42 pm