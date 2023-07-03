Air France passenger finds blood on bags, cleans it himself. Viral video

The man cleaning the carpet inside the Paris-Toronto Air France flight. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@habib_b)

A passenger traveling on an Air France flight that was flying from Paris to Toronto found blood on his luggage bags and was forced to clean it on his own. In a Twitter thread, that has a video which has gone viral, the man, who was identified as a journalist named Habib Battah, could be seen wiping his bag that was stained with blood after he had placed it on the carpet.

"I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1," he wrote on Twitter.



Here I am trying to get the blood off my luggage that it absorbed from the airplane carpet. The @airfrance staff crowded around, shocked because they claimed a cleaning crew had removed the seats after the sick passenger incident, but apparently not cleaned the floor. (4 pic.twitter.com/X59rYkvaAW

— Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023



I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1 pic.twitter.com/if919aLlO8

— Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023



I noticed a big stain across the whole carpet of the seats. It was wet to touch. At first the @airfrance attendant shrugged and gave me some wipes. In my broken French told her it smelled like merde (shit). Then the wipes came up blood red. I used over a dozen of them... (2 pic.twitter.com/tEg5hXX95f

— Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023



I just kept wondering what happened to this poor passenger that lost this much blood and how did it happen. One @airfrance staff member mentioned internal bleeding and infection. What if it was a disease-would I or any other passengers be exposed? @BEA_Aero @TSBCanada (5

— Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023



I really hope @airfrance@iata takes this seriously and can tell us if we were exposed to any hazardous medical/bio waste. Chief attendant filed a report, noting sick passenger traveled Thursday from Paris to Boston, so 1 other flight exposed passengers to blood before ours. (6 pic.twitter.com/5ZIKeQO7Tt — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

The video generated several responses. One of them asked him if he had received any reply from the airline and he said that he had received a reply from the customer service bot.

Other were critical of Air France and asked why a crew member could not clean the stain.

"(I posted this yesterday but it didn’t go though when Twitter was down). I don’t understand why you had to clean it up v the flight attendants cleaning it up. (Including them handing you wipes while doing nothing). And why they didn’t give you an extra seat kept for emergencies," a user wrote.

"That’s awful @airfrance and why did one of your staff not clean it instead of a paying passenger! That plane should not have been used until proper clean," another user wrote.