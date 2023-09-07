Passengers kicked out of Air Canada flight after refusing to sit on vomit-covered seats

The passengers were flying from Las Vegas to Montreal on an Air Canada flight. (Representational Photo).

Two woman passengers, who had booked tickets to travel from Las Vegas to Montreal on an Air Canada flight were asked to deboard after they refused to sit on seats that were covered with vomit.

A co-passenger of the duo- Susan Benson- described the incident in a Facebook post in which she wrote that the passengers had declined to sit on the seats and were later asked to leave the aircraft.

"There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was.

"Apparently, on the previous flight someone had vomited in that area. Air Canada attempted a quick cleanup before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean," she wrote in the post.

She added that the seats and the seatbelt were wet and there was vomit residue in and around the seats. The airline crew sprayed perfume to cover the smell, but to no avail.

Benson further wrote that the passengers were firm but not rude with the aircraft crew and informed them that it would be difficult for them to travel in a five-hour flight with vomit smell on the seats.

The issue, however, got heated when the flight pilot told the passengers to either deboard the plane or be part of the no-fly list.

"The pilot came down the aisle and very calmly knelt down and told the two ladies that they had two choices: They could leave the plane on their own accord and organize flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no-fly list," Benson said in the post.

The aircraft security then escorted the two passengers from the flight. Air Canada later issued an apology to both passengers for their behavior and added that matter was being seriously reviewed.